2 hurt in Alexandria shootings reported 15 minutes apart

Authorities in Alexandria are investigating two, separate shootings that happened within 15 minutes of each other.

Officers first responded to Florence Drive just before 8 p.m. Saturday. Police arrived to find a 26-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Shortly after, there were reports of shots fired on South Patrick Street. Investigators say dozens of people were riding dirt bikes and motorcycles at two gas stations when shots rang out. Police say one person was shot and was hospitalized in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective T. Griffin at 703-859-3271 or Detective B. Smith at 703-851-3545.

The shootings remain under investigation.