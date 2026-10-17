Capitol Heights shooting: Man found dead on Emo Street, PGPD investigating

The Brief A man was found shot and killed on Emo Street in Prince George's County on Saturday, Oct. 17. Police are searching for the suspected shooter, but have not released any information. The victim has not yet been identified.



A man was shot and killed in Prince George's County Saturday, and police are searching for the suspected shooter.

PGPD investigating Capitol Heights shooting

What we know:

The shooting happened just before noon Saturday, in the 5000 block of Emo Street, according to the Prince George's County Police Department. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man had been shot.

Paramedics took him to a local hospital, where he later died.

Surveillance video shows shooting scene

Dig deeper:

FOX 5 DC obtained surveillance video from the scene around the time of the shooting appearing to show someone running from the scene.

Then a woman appears and appears to make a phone call.

Search for suspect continues

What we don't know:

Police have not identified the man who was killed.

Officers are investigating the shooting and searching for the suspected shooter, but have not released any information about a potential suspect.

Police asked anyone who might have information about the shooting to call 301-516-2512.