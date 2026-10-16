Suspect wanted after shots fired near DC's Dupont Circle
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WASHINGTON - D.C. police are searching for a suspect who fired gunshots near Dupont Circle on Friday evening.
Officers were called to 20th Street and New Hampshire Avenue, Northwest, around 4:30 p.m. for the sound of gunshots.
Police found shell casings as evidence of a shooting in the 1900 block of Sunderland Place, Northwest. However, no victims or property damage were found in the area.
A person was detained and released by police. Officers said the suspect remains at large.
Anyone with information is urged to call police at 202-727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Metropolitan Police Department.