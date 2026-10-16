Suspect wanted after shots fired near DC's Dupont Circle

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The Brief A suspect is wanted for firing gunshots near Dupont Circle. Police said shell casings were found in the 1900 block of Sunderland Place, Northwest. No victims or property damage were found.



D.C. police are searching for a suspect who fired gunshots near Dupont Circle on Friday evening.

Officers were called to 20th Street and New Hampshire Avenue, Northwest, around 4:30 p.m. for the sound of gunshots.

Police found shell casings as evidence of a shooting in the 1900 block of Sunderland Place, Northwest. However, no victims or property damage were found in the area.

A person was detained and released by police. Officers said the suspect remains at large.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 202-727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.