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Suspect wanted after shots fired near DC's Dupont Circle

By
FOX 5 DC
Washington, D.C.
Published October 16, 2026 6:05 PM EDT
Published October 16, 2026 6:05 PM EDT
article

The Brief

    • A suspect is wanted for firing gunshots near Dupont Circle.
    • Police said shell casings were found in the 1900 block of Sunderland Place, Northwest.
    • No victims or property damage were found.

WASHINGTON - D.C. police are searching for a suspect who fired gunshots near Dupont Circle on Friday evening.

Officers were called to 20th Street and New Hampshire Avenue, Northwest, around 4:30 p.m. for the sound of gunshots.

Police found shell casings as evidence of a shooting in the 1900 block of Sunderland Place, Northwest. However, no victims or property damage were found in the area.

A person was detained and released by police. Officers said the suspect remains at large.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 202-727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.

The Source: Information in this article is from the Metropolitan Police Department. 

Washington, D.C.D.C. CrimeNews