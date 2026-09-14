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2 firefighters injured in DC house fire

By
FOX 5 DC
News
Published September 14, 2026 10:45 AM EDT
Published September 14, 2026 10:45 AM EDT

WASHINGTON - Two firefighters were injured Monday morning in a blaze that swept through a house in northeast Washington.

The Brief

    • Two firefighters were injured in a blaze in northeast Washington.
    • The fire was reported in a second‑floor room of a home on 48th Place.
    • Investigators have not yet determined the cause of the fire.

2 firefighters injured in DC house fire (DC Fire and EMS Department / @dcfireems)

The fire was reported around 8 a.m. in a second‑floor room of a two‑story home in the 1000 block of 48th Place. Two adults and two animals were displaced, and the firefighters were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Investigators have not yet determined the cause of the fire.

The Source: Information in this article comes from the DC Fire and EMS Department.

NewsWashington, D.C.D.C. Fire and EMS