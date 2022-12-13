2 dogs resuscitated after house fire in Montgomery County; 3 cats dead

article

Two dogs were rescued, and three cats died after a house fire in Montgomery County on Tuesday.

A mailman in the area of the 11100 block of Dewey Road in Kensington spotted smoke and called 911 around 11 a.m.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue located two dogs unconscious and resuscitated them. They were taken to a nearby emergency vet.

MCFRS says no residents were home at the time. However, they also say three cats died in the fire.