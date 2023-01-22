2 dead, 3 firefighters hurt after house fire in Prince George's County

article

Two people are dead, and three firefighters injured, after a fire broke out on Saturday night at a house in Prince George's County.

The Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department said crews responded to the fire around 10:04 p.m. in the 5700 block of Center Drive in Temple Hills.

Initial reports said people were trapped inside the house as it was burning.

Once crews arrived at the scene, they found the one-story home with flames showing on the exterior.

(PHOTO: Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department)

The fire took about an hour to put out.

After the fire was extinguished crew found two adults dead inside the home.

Neither of the victims were identified.

Fire officials said three firefighters were injured while battling the flames.

They were transported to area hospitals for treatment.

Two residents from the home were left displaced after the incident.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.