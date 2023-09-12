2 Baltimore teens in custody after shooting another teen using ghost gun, police say

Baltimore police say two young teens have been arrested in connection to a shooting that left another juvenile injured.

The shooting took place around 2:40 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 11 near Silerton and Tionesta Roads, in the area of both Landsdowne Middle and Elementary Schools. Police say multiple people were present when a shot was fired from what is believed to be a ghost gun.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a juvenile male with a gunshot wound and he was taken to an area hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. Police determined that the injured boy was not a Baltimore City Public Schools student.

Multiple people were detained at the time and the shooting caused three schools to be placed on lockdown out of an abundance of caution. While the shooting didn’t occur on school property, police were also present during dismissal.

While other people were present when the firearm was discharged, detectives say at this time they believe they have those responsible for possessing the ghost gun in custody.

The incident remains under investigation. Detectives are asking anyone with information about this shooting to contact 410-307-2020.



