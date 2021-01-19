2 arrested on gun charges at DC checkpoint near Washington Monument

Federal officers made two arrests for illegal weapons at a D.C. security checkpoint near the Washington Monument on Tuesday morning.

The suspects – who were not identified – were arrested at 15th Street, Northwest and Independence Avenue, Southwest.

D.C. police confirmed the arrests.

The first suspect was charged with:

- Concealed pistol license

- Unlawful ammunition

- Unlawful transportation of a firearm and high-capacity feeding device

The second was charged with:

- Unlawful ammunition

- Unlawful firearm

- Misuse of tags

The District is on high alert after a mob assaulted the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Approximately 25,000 National Guard members have been deployed to the District to support law enforcement’s efforts to secure the inauguration amid threats of additional violence.