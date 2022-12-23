17-year-old murdered in Alexandria: police

A 17-year-old was killed in a homicide early Wednesday morning in Alexandria, according to police.

Alexandria Police Department was called to the 5500 block of Ascot Court in Alexandra on Wednesday morning at around 5:35 a.m. Police say they found a 17-year-old male inside with trauma to the upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The medical examiner determined the cause of death to be a homicide.

Alexandria Police Department asks anyone who may have information related to this case to contact APD Detective Stephen Riley at 703-746-6225, email at stephen.riley@alexandriava.gov, or call the non-emergency line at 703-746-4444.