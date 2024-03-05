2 teens arrested and charged with murder in Anne Arundel County

Anne Arundel County officers continue to investigate a shooting that left one adult dead.

Officers responded for a report of gunshots in the 100 block of Bon Air Avenue in Brooklyn Park on March 4, at approximately 2:41 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found a male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and immediately began life-saving efforts. The fire department responded and transported the victim to the R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, where he was pronounced deceased.

The victim was identified as 20-year-old Tyrese Malik Williams.



According to officers, Williams came out of his residence and was shot at by several suspects, and struck by the gunfire. The suspects fled in a dark gray van, which detectives determined was a gray Toyota Sienna, reported stolen out of Baltimore.

Officers say at approximately 11:00 p.m., with the assistance of the Baltimore Police Department helicopter unit, detectives located and detained five suspects in the Edgecomb neighborhood of Baltimore. The Toyota Sienna was seized as evidence. Two handguns were recovered.



17-year-old Dabron Tyreek Johnson, of Baltimore, and 18-year-old Dicouisey Orlando Wilson, of Baltimore, were arrested and charged with the murder of Tyrese Williams. Johnson was charged as an adult.



20-year-old Tykese Markel Hammond, of Baltimore, was arrested on an open warrant through Frederick County, Maryland, for failing to appear in court to face motor vehicle theft charges.



A 17-year-old male and a 15-year-old male were released to their caregivers without charges.