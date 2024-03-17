16-year-old charged in series of carjackings, DC police say

A 16-year-old was arrested in a series of carjackings in D.C., police say.

The teen was taken into custody Saturday after police found him in possession of a key fob that was stolen around 1:25 a.m. on Friday in the 1400 block of V Street, Northwest. He was charged with receiving stolen property and armed carjacking for that carjacking.

As detectives continued to investigate, the teen was charged with robbery force and violence and unarmed carjacking from the following instances:

On March 14, 2024, at approximately 5:32 p.m. in the 2400 block of 17th Street, Southeast.

On March 12, 2024, at approximately 4:52 p.m. at the intersection of Eastern and Minnesota Avenues, Northeast.

On March 12, 2024, at approximately 2:02 p.m. at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr., Avene and Morris Road, Southeast.

On March 7, 2024, at approximately 9:35 p.m. in the 2500 block of Elvans Road, Southeast.

The cases remain under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of these incidents should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text a tip to 50411. Police are offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information.