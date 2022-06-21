14-year-old shot, critically wounded in East Riverdale

Prince George's County police are searching for the person who shot a 14-year-old boy in East Riverdale Thursday evening.

According to police, the shooting happened just before 6:30 p.m. on 66th Avenue and Riverdale Road.

FOX 5 has learned the teen was at the laundromat with his mom when the gunshots were fired.

Police say two males walked up near the parking lot and started firing more than two dozen shots.

The 14-year-old boy was hit twice in the legs by bullets.

Authorities don't believe the 14-year-old was the intended target. Before officers were called to the scene, some good Samaritans helped apply pressure on the teen's gunshot wounds. Authorities believe that their help, along with the officers rendering first aid, saved his life.

The child was critically wounded and is currently in stable condition at an area hospital.

