14-year-old hospitalized with serious injuries after being struck by SUV in Fairfax County

Fairfax County police are investigating after a 14-year-old was struck by an SUV in Herndon on Friday afternoon.

The boy was rushed to a local hospital with serious injuries, according to police.

Police say the driver remained on the scene at the intersection of Centreville Road and Parcher Avenue.

They’re asking people to avoid the area while the crash reconstruction unit investigates.

Police have not indicated whether any charges could result from the crash, nor have they identified the victim.