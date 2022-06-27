13-year-old 'accidentally' left at Home Depot in Virginia reported missing
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. - Fredericksburg police are searching for a 13-year-old girl who they say was accidentally left at a Home Depot in Virginia.
Authorities say it's possible Sarina Niculescu is somewhere between North Carolina and Capital Heights, Maryland.
Her parents did not specify which Home Depot along the I-95 corridor in Virginia they visited.
She was last seen wearing a pink shirt with butterflies and a long black skirt.
Police are asking anyone with information on Niculescu's whereabouts to call 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, send a text to "847-411" and text "FPDtip" followed by your tip.
