12-year-old girls inappropriately touched, grabbed by man near Dumfries park: police

Authorities are searching for a man they say inappropriately touched two 12-year-old girls Tuesday morning near a park in the Dumfries area of Prince William County.

The first incident happened around 7:55 a.m. along the 3800 block of Graham Park Road when police say the suspect grabbed a 12-year-old girl who was walking to school from behind and inappropriately touched her.

The girl broke free and ran toward Ginn Memorial Park then made her way to Graham Park Middle School where she notified school personnel and the School Resource Officer.

While police were investigating, officers learned that a second 12-year-old girl had also been assaulted that morning by someone matching the description of the suspect.

Police say the second victim was walking near Ginn Memorial Park when she was approached from behind by a man who inappropriately touched her.

The girl broke free and was given a ride home by a passing motorist who saw what happened.

Officials released images they say were captured of the suspect. Investigators describe him as a Hispanic male, approximately 20 to 30 years old, about 5-feet-6-inches tall with brown eyes, and a full beard. He was last seen wearing a light brown hooded jacket, gray sweatpants, and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department at 703-792-7000 or submit a tip to: pwcva.gov/policetip.