11-year-old girl missing from Germantown

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police - Special Victims Investigation Division (SVID) are searching for a missing 11-year-old girl from Germantown, Maryland.

Officials are asking the public’s assistance in locating Christina Bobo, who was last seen at approximately 6 p.m. Monday walking in the 18700 block of Ginger Court in the Cinnamon Woods area of Germantown.





Authorities say Bobo is 5-feet, 7-inches tall, and weighs 250 pounds. She has waist-length braided hair and brown eyes. Bobo was last seen wearing a plain red hoodie and blue jeans. She may be carrying a stuffed sloth toy animal with her, and she is wearing sneakers or crocs.

Police and family are concerned for her welfare.



Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Christina Bobo is asked to call the Montgomery County Police-Special Victims Investigations Division at (240) 773- 5400 or the police non-emergency number at 301-279-8000 (24-hour line). Callers may remain anonymous.