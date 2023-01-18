$10,000 reward offered for information on man who broke into DC post office

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the man who broke into a Northeast D.C. post office earlier this month.

Surveillance photos of the suspect appear to show an adult white male of average height and build.

The man was wearing a light-gray beanie hat with a blue star, a dark-gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and black sneakers when he forced his way into the post office located at 1563 Maryland Avenue NE on Jan. 1.

Authorities recommend if you see this person, do not try to apprehend them yourself. Instead, contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 (say "Law Enforcement"). Reference Case No. 3941263. All information will be kept strictly confidential.