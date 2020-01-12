10-year-old girl airlifted to hospital after falling from Sugarloaf Mountain

article

First responders airlifted a 10-year-old girl to the hospital for a head injury Sunday after she fell 10 feet off Sugarloaf Mountain in Frederick County.

Officials say it happened around 2:30 p.m. Sunday. The girl has a cut to the back of her head.

There was no immediate word of her condition.

Fox 5 photographer Van Applegate is at the scene:

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.