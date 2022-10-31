$1 million winning lottery ticket sold in Prince George's County

A $1 million winning lottery ticket was sold in Prince George's County as the Powerball jackpot reached an estimated $1 billion.

Seven players around the country matched the first five numbers in Saturday’s Powerball drawing but missed out on winning the jackpot because they did not match the Powerball number.

However, those players still won $1 million prizes. The numbers to match were 19, 31, 40, 46 and 57; the Powerball was 23 and the Power Play multiplier was x3.

The $1 million winning ticket in Maryland was sold at the Giant located at 15520 Annapolis Road in Bowie.

The estimated cash value for the Monday drawing is $497.3 million. This is the second-largest Powerball jackpot in the game’s 30-year history and the fifth-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history.

Lottery officials encourage all winners to sign the backs of their tickets immediately and put them in a safe location. Winners get 182 days from the date of the drawing to claim prizes.