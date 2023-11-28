1 in custody after student assaulted at Springbrook High School in Montgomery County: police

Authorities say a person is in custody after a student was assaulted Tuesday morning at a Montgomery County high school.

The assault, initially reported as a stabbing, was reported just before 11:30 a.m. at Springbrook High School in the Silver Spring area.

Preliminarily, police believe one student assaulted another student. The wounded student suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital.

Police say the suspect has been taken into custody.

Officials say a brief shelter in place was called to allow emergency services to transport the student.

No other injuries were reported.