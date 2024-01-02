Image 1 of 3 ▼ 1 hurt in fiery crash after car strikes food truck in DC (DC Fire and EMS / @dcfireems)

Authorities say one person was hurt in a fiery crash after a car struck the rear of a food truck in downtown D.C.

The crash was reported around 11 p.m. near 17th Street and Constitution Avenue.

Officials say the small fire was quickly extinguished. The person injured was transported to the hospital with injuries considered not to be life-threatening.

The cause of the crash has not yet been determined.