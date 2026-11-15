1 dead, another airlifted after residents jump from windows to escape Annapolis townhome fire

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The Brief A fast-moving fire in an Annapolis townhome early Sunday morning left one adult dead and another in critical condition. The fire started in the basement and spread rapidly, forcing several occupants to jump from the second floor to escape the flames. Two firefighters also sustained minor burns while battling the blaze on Copeland Street.



One person is dead and another is fighting for their life after a rapidly spreading townhome fire in Annapolis forced multiple residents to jump from second-story windows early Sunday morning.

What Happened:

The Annapolis Fire Department responded to reports of a structure fire with people trapped inside at a two-story townhome on the 1800 block of Copeland Street around 4:40 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames shooting from the second floor.

Investigators determined the fire started in the basement and quickly tore through the home. The intense flames forced several occupants to jump from the second story to escape. Firefighters immediately launched search and rescue operations while working to knock down the blaze.

Annapolis fatal fire: 1 dead, 1 critical in Copeland Street townhome (Credit: Annapolis Fire Department)

Casualties and injuries

Local perspective:

First responders found one adult in the front yard with severe injuries. A Maryland State Police aviation crew airlifted the patient to a local burn center in critical condition. During a search of the inside of the home, firefighters found another adult who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two firefighters also suffered minor burns during the response. They were taken to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment.

Annapolis fatal fire: 1 dead, 1 critical in Copeland Street townhome (Credit: Annapolis Fire Department)

What's next:

It took a team of roughly 55 firefighters about an hour to bring the fire under control. The American Red Cross and Anne Arundel County Mobile Crisis are assisting the residents displaced by the damage, as well as neighbors forced out of adjacent homes.

The Annapolis Fire and Explosive Services Unit is still investigating exactly what sparked the basement fire and whether the home had working smoke alarms.