1 dead, 4 hurt including children in Baltimore shooting, crash

A man is dead, and four other people, including two young children, are hurt, after a shooting and crash in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday.

According to the Baltimore Police Department, officers responded around 6:39 p.m. to a shooting alert at the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Laurens Street.

Once there, officers found a 43-year-old man, a 65-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman who had been shot.

They also found a three-year-old boy and a two-month-old month old both who were injured in a crash that resulted from the shooting.

According to investigators, the 23-year-old woman was driving through the area with the two children inside when the gunfire erupted, hitting the woman and causing her to crash her car.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

The five victims were all taken to area hospitals following the incident.

According to police, the 43-year-old man died after arriving at the hospital, while the other two adult victims and the three-year-old are in stable condition. The two-month-old victim is in critical but stable condition, police said.

Police initially thought one of the children had been shot during the incident, but later learned the child suffered head trauma and lacerations as a result of the crash.

Investigators said someone was detained by police after the incident, but they are still determining if this person is involved in the shooting.

They have not indicated who the intended target of the shooting was.

Police are asking witnesses to come forward with information as the incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information can call 410-396-2100. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can call 1-866-7LOCKUP.