Today’s 20-year mortgage rates remain best opportunity for interest savings | Jan. 13, 2023

Check out the mortgage rates for Jan. 13, 2023, which are up from yesterday. (Credible)

Based on data compiled by Credible, mortgage rates for home purchases have risen across all terms since yesterday.

Rates last updated on Jan. 13, 2023. These rates are based on the assumptions shown here . Actual rates may vary. Credible, a personal finance marketplace, has 5,000+ Trustpilot reviews with an average star rating of 4.7 (out of a possible 5.0).

What this means: Mortgage rates rose across all terms today, bringing 30-year rates up to 6.5%. Still, homebuyers who want a low interest rate and manageable monthly payment may want to consider 20-year rates, which are the lowest available at 6.125%. Comparing rates from multiple lenders can help buyers find the best possible deal for their unique financial situation.

Based on data compiled by Credible, mortgage refinance rates have fallen for three key terms and remained unchanged for one term since yesterday.

What this means: Mortgage refinance rates are down for three key terms today, giving homeowners an opportunity to save on interest. Homeowners looking to refinance into a longer repayment term have an opportunity to lock in a 20-year rate below 6% today. At 5.875%, a 20-year refinance offers homeowners a relatively low interest rate and smaller monthly payments.

How mortgage rates have changed over time

Today’s mortgage interest rates are well below the highest annual average rate recorded by Freddie Mac — 16.63% in 1981. A year before the COVID-19 pandemic upended economies across the world, the average interest rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage for 2019 was 3.94%. The average rate for 2021 was 2.96%, the lowest annual average in 30 years.

The historic drop in interest rates means homeowners who have mortgages from 2019 and older could potentially realize significant interest savings by refinancing with one of today’s lower interest rates. When considering a mortgage refinance or purchase, it’s important to take into account closing costs such as appraisal, application, origination and attorney’s fees. These factors, in addition to the interest rate and loan amount, all contribute to the cost of a mortgage.

How Credible mortgage rates are calculated

Changing economic conditions, central bank policy decisions, investor sentiment and other factors influence the movement of mortgage rates. Credible average mortgage rates and mortgage refinance rates reported in this article are calculated based on information provided by partner lenders who pay compensation to Credible.

The rates assume a borrower has a 740 credit score and is borrowing a conventional loan for a single-family home that will be their primary residence. The rates also assume no (or very low) discount points and a down payment of 20%.

Credible mortgage rates reported here will only give you an idea of current average rates. The rate you actually receive can vary based on a number of factors.

Can I get a mortgage with bad credit?

Credit scores are a snapshot of your credit history, and they usually range from 300 to 850. FICO, a widely used credit-scoring model, breaks down credit scores this way:

Poor: 579 or less

Fair: 580 to 669

Good: 670 to 739

Very good: 740 to 799

Exceptional: 800 or more

To qualify for a conventional loan — one that’s not backed by any government agency — you’ll usually need a fair credit score of at least 620. But it’s possible to qualify for FHA loans, which are insured by the Federal Housing Administration, with a poor credit score as low as 500.

And Veterans Administration loans, which are for veterans, active-duty service members and their spouses, have no minimum credit score requirements. USDA loans, which help very low-income Americans buy in certain rural areas, also have no minimum credit score requirements.

