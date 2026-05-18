WATCH LIVE: DC Democratic mayoral debate

The Brief FOX 5 D.C. and Georgetown University are hosting a televised debate tonight ahead of Washington, D.C.’s Democratic mayoral primary election. Viewers can watch the debate live above beginning at 7 p.m. It will be moderated by FOX 5 D.C.’s Katie Barlow and Jim Lokay, along with Mo Elleithee of Georgetown University’s Institute of Politics and Public Service.



FOX 5 D.C. and Georgetown University are hosting a televised debate tonight ahead of Washington, D.C.’s Democratic mayoral primary election.

Viewers can watch the debate live above beginning at 7 p.m.

The debate is taking place at Georgetown University’s McCourt School of Public Policy and will bring together three candidates to discuss major issues facing the District as voters prepare to head to the polls next month: Gary Goodweather, Ward 4 Councilmember Janeese Lewis-George and former At-large Councilmember Kenyan McDuffie.

The debate will include questions submitted by viewers and feature extended coverage before and after the event. It will be moderated by FOX 5 D.C.’s Katie Barlow and Jim Lokay, along with Mo Elleithee of Georgetown University’s Institute of Politics and Public Service.

How to watch

What you can do:

Viewers can watch the debate live tonight on FOX 5 D.C., FOX LOCAL, FOX 5 D.C.’s TikTok and YouTube channel.

FOX 5 will also stream exclusive pre- and post-debate coverage tonight on FOX LOCAL, featuring additional analysis and candidate reaction.

Download FOX LOCAL.

Election dates

What's next:

The D.C. Democratic primary election will be held June 16.

Early voting begins Monday, June 8, at 8:30 a.m. The general election is scheduled for Nov. 3.

Information about ballot drop boxes and early voting centers is available through the D.C. Board of Elections.