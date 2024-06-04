Live Results: DC Shadow Senator Election

Previewing the DC primary elections
D.C. will soon hold its primary elections, coming up on June 4. This Sunday, Patrick Mara, D.C. GOP Chairman and Susan Johnson Cook, a Democratic Strategist and Former White House Advisor to former Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama join FOX 5’s political panel to discuss the state of DC politics as Congress continues to grapple for control of the District policies and the national stage.
WASHINGTON - Ankit Jain, a voting rights lawyer, and Eugene Kinslow, a former federal affairs lobbyist for Mayor Muriel E. Bowser, are going head-to-head for D.C.'s Shadow Senator in the Primary Elections on June 4.
Polls closed at 8 p.m. in D.C., and results are starting to come in.