Windy Friday with strong gusts up to 50 mph possible; passing shower later in the day

We wrap up the work week and this month of April with a very windy day!

In fact, the wind gusts could reach 30 to 50 mph this afternoon which could damage trees and lines so power outages may be possible. These strong winds look to continue through Friday night. Take a few minutes early today to secure loose objects outside.

The cold front that passed through last night is also bringing cooler air back into the area for the next 48 hours. Temperatures this afternoon will range between 65 and 70, and overnight we fall into the 40s.

Looking forward to the weekend? Plenty of sunshine on tap but it will still be breezy on Saturday with temperatures in the upper 60s. The heat is back Sunday as we warm right back to the 80s.

