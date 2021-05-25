Warm, sunny and dry Tuesday with highs in the 80s

The needed rain we received yesterday has departed but the clouds remain. It's a cool feel in the upper 50s to low 60s this morning but into the afternoon we may see some sunny breaks. FOX 5’s Sue Palka says temperatures this afternoon will be comfortable between 75 and 80 degrees.

The summer-like heat is back on Wednesday with temperatures rising into the low 90s. This could trigger a few thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon, some of which could be strong.

Looking ahead to the Memorial Day weekend, it's cooler 60s again with some showers around Saturday, but right now the sun looks to return on Sunday and Monday with temperatures in the 70s.

