Warm, humid Tuesday with scattered storms through afternoon
(FOX 5 DC) - It’s another warm morning under partly sunny skies. Once again today we expect some scattered showers and storms in the afternoon. Temperatures should top out in the mid-80s.
The chance for more showers and storms increases later tonight as the remnants of Ida track closer.
The heaviest of Ida’s downpours and storms are expected to interact with a stalled front late tonight and Wednesday through early Thursday.
A Flash Flood Watch will kick in tonight through late Wednesday for 1-2" of rain with some areas getting 4" or more. The ground is saturated so stay updated as the potential for flooding is high.
