Warm, humid Tuesday with scattered storms through afternoon

It’s another warm morning under partly sunny skies. Once again today we expect some scattered showers and storms in the afternoon. Temperatures should top out in the mid-80s.



The chance for more showers and storms increases later tonight as the remnants of Ida track closer.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The heaviest of Ida’s downpours and storms are expected to interact with a stalled front late tonight and Wednesday through early Thursday.

A Flash Flood Watch will kick in tonight through late Wednesday for 1-2" of rain with some areas getting 4" or more. The ground is saturated so stay updated as the potential for flooding is high.