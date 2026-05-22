The Brief Showers Friday with highs around 60 degrees. Saturday expected to be a washout with steady rain and cool conditions. Rainfall could approach two inches as drought conditions persist.



Showers Friday with highs around 60 degrees as a wet Memorial Day weekend settles in, with showers and thunderstorms likely through Monday.

What we know:

Rain that began Thursday night continues into Friday morning, with periods of steady showers and cooler temperatures holding in the 50s and low 60s. Cloud cover and winds will keep the day damp and unseasonably cool.

A brief lull is possible late morning, but more widespread rain returns by mid‑afternoon. Saturday is expected to be a washout, with steady rain and cool conditions likely through much of the day.

Sunday brings early showers before some afternoon breaks, though conditions won’t be fully dry. Additional showers may redevelop into Monday morning, and a few rumbles of thunder are possible on Memorial Day.

Rainfall totals could approach two inches across parts of the region, offering some benefit to ongoing drought conditions as the area heads toward the summer warm‑up.

A chance of showers returns Tuesday and Wednesday as temperatures rebound, with highs climbing back into the 80s by midweek.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ DC weather: Showers Friday as wet Memorial Day weekend moves in