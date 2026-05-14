The Brief Cloudy and cool Thursday with scattered showers in the low 60s. Rain shower threat continues throughout the afternoon after 2 p.m. Clouds and lingering showers Thursday night before sunshine returns Friday.



Cloudy, cool conditions settle in Thursday as scattered showers move through the region, keeping highs in the low 60s.

Morning temperatures start in the low to mid 50s with cloud cover and breezy conditions that will add to the chill.

What we know:

FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda says a rain shower threat continues throughout the afternoon, with the best chance for additional showers after 2 p.m.

Highs reach only about 63 degrees, noticeably below average for May. Cooler weather fans may want to enjoy it as warmer air arrives quickly for the weekend.

Clouds and a few lingering showers stick around into Thursday night, with lows in the low 50s. Conditions dry out overnight, setting up a sunny Friday with highs in the low 70s.

The warmup continues this weekend, with temperatures near 83 degrees Saturday and climbing into the low 90s Sunday. A potential heat wave may develop next week.

Thursday Weather Timeline

Thursday Morning

Scattered showers, mostly cloudy, low around 54, northwest wind around 8 mph.

Thursday

Scattered showers before 11 a.m., scattered sprinkles after 2 p.m., mostly cloudy, high near 65

Thursday night

Scattered sprinkles before 8 p.m., partly cloudy, low around 50

Friday

Mostly sunny, high near 74

Image 1 of 5 ▼ DC weather: Cloudy, cool with scattered showers Thursday; sunshine returns Friday

The Source: Information in this article comes from the FOX 5 Weather Team and the National Weather Service.



