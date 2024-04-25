2024 NFL Draft: Commanders pick Heisman-winner Jayden Daniels

The Washington Commanders selected LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels Thursday with the No. 2 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - NOVEMBER 11: Jayden Daniels #5 of the LSU Tigers throws the ball against the Florida Gators during a game at Tiger Stadium on November 11, 2023 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Leading up to the draft, Daniels was rumored to be the franchise's favorite signal-caller and the prospect most poised to take on the starting role.

Asked a few times about speculation that he doesn’t want to play for Washington and whether he prefers going to another team, Daniels understandably took a diplomatic approach one day before the NFL draft.

"I’m blessed to go wherever I’m called," Daniels told the Associated Press Wednesday. "Whoever calls my phone, whoever gives the card to the Commissioner that says my name, I’m blessed to go and they’re gonna get my all."

Related article

Pressed further about the Commanders and asked if he’d be OK going there, Daniels replied: "100%."

New Commanders coach Dan Quinn hired former Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury to be the offensive coordinator. Kingsbury had some success with dual-threat QB Kyler Murray in Arizona and previously with Patrick Mahomes and Johnny Manziel in college.

"Obviously, his track record with mobile quarterbacks speaks for itself," Daniels said. "I’ve been familiar with Kliff."

In 2023, Daniels led the LSU tigers to a 10-3 record and was the winner of the Heisman Trophy becoming the third player in LSU history to win the Heisman, joining Joe Burrow (2019) and Billy Cannon (1959). He threw for 3,812 yards, 40 touchdowns and rushed for 1,134 yards with 10 rushing touchdowns. Daniels was named National Player of the Year by the Associated Press and the Sporting News and earned First Team All-American honors by the Associated Press, FWAA, AFCA and Sporting News.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.