The Good Word: Stan and Terri Long

Stan and Terri Long join us on The Good Word podcast to talk about love!

The couple met online and dated for six months without meeting each other. They were married a year later!

They discuss how to find love, the importance of being “equally yoked” and their show Spotlight over the City.

