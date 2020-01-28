The Good Word: Jimmy Jenkins, director of ‘In the Water’

Film Director Jimmy Jenkins joins us FOX 5’s Tisha Lewis on The Good Word podcast.

Jenkins is directing the new film “In the Water,” which focuses on NBA stars from Prince George’s County, including Kevin Durant, who is the executive producer of the movie.

The Maryland native shares why he walks with God and how faith impacts his films.

Plus, Jenkins explains how Kobe Bryant’s death has impacted him, stating “It shook my world.”

Jenkins’ parents are pastors at the First Baptist Church of Glen Arden in Maryland. Join us!

