Zac Brown Band headlining UFC Fan Fest ahead of White House fight

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The Brief Zac Brown Band is headlining the UFC Freedom 250 Fan Fest this summer. Fans can register for early access to tickets this week. The main event will take place on the White House South Lawn the next day.



The heavyweight headliner for the UFC Freedom 250 Fan Fest this summer has officially been announced.

What we know:

Zac Brown Band will take the stage at The Ellipse, which is just south of the White House, on Saturday, June 13, at 9:30 p.m.

The free event will also include live shows with UFC athletes, celebrity appearances, meet-&-greets, immersive fan experiences and the UFC Freedom 250 Ceremonial Weigh-in. Gates will open at 3:30 p.m.

On Sunday, fans will gather once again at The Ellipse for a watch party as a series of fights take place in the Octagon on the South Lawn.

What you can do:

Tickets for UFC Freedom 250 Fan Fest are available on Tuesday, April 21. However, fans can register for early access until Thursday, and will receive a link on Friday.

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Dig deeper:

President Donald Trump is set to oversee the event as part of festivities marking the 250th anniversary of America’s independence.

The fight card for the landmark event was revealed last month, with lightweight champions Ilia Topuria and Justin Gaethje announced as the main event for a title unification bout.