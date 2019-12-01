Young woman's body discovered in Dickerson woods

article

The body of a nineteen year old woman was discovered in a wooded area in Dickerson, Maryland early Friday afternoon.

Montgomery County Department of Police Major Crimes Division detectives are investigating the death as a homicide.

On Friday, November 29, at approximately 12:21 p.m., the Emergency Communications Center received a call from a passerby who discovered an individual who he believed was possibly deceased in woods located in the 25700 block of Old Hundred Road.

Officers responded to the area and located the deceased female not far from the roadway.

There was an apparent gunshot wound on her body.

The victim was identified as 19-year-old Sara Gutierrez-Villatoro of an unconfirmed address in Washington, D.C.

The victim’s body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore.

The Medical Examiner ruled the manner of death a homicide.

Detectives are urging anyone who may have information regarding this murder to call the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070. Those who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Crime Solvers will pay a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information provided to them that leads to an arrest in this case.



This continues to be an on-going investigation.