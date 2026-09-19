Woman in wheelchair struck and killed while crossing Route 50 in Fairfax County

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The Brief A woman was crossing Route 50 in a mobility wheelchair when she was hit by a vehicle on Sept. 18. She was taken to a local hospital where she later died from her injuries. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, and preliminary investigations do not suggest speed or alcohol were factors.



A 53-year-old woman using a mobility wheelchair died after she was struck by a car on Route 50 in Fairfax County.

What we know:

Officers responded to the intersection of Route 50 and Plaza Lane in the Greenbriar area around 7:27 p.m. on Sept. 18 for a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. Investigators determined Theresa Flynn of Chantilly was using a mobility wheelchair to cross Route 50 from south to north when she was hit by a westbound Kia Rio.

Police noted that Flynn was not in a crosswalk at the time of the collision.

Emergency responders transported Flynn to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, where she was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the Kia was uninjured and stayed at the scene after the crash. Preliminary investigations indicate that speed and alcohol were not factors for the driver.

What's next:

Fairfax County Police Crash Reconstruction Unit detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the fatal crash. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 703-280-0543 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Solvers of Fairfax County.