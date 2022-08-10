Woman found dead inside Falls Church apartment

A homicide investigation is underway in Falls Church, after officers found a woman dead inside her apartment Wednesday afternoon.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Fairfax County police said they were dispatched to The Villages at Falls Church apartments on the 2900 block of Willston Place at 3:05 p.m. They said a small fire was found inside the apartment and extinguished by officers when they arrived.

So far, police reported that a witness described seeing a Hispanic man wearing a white hat, a light blue shirt and khaki shorts running from the scene.

Detectives have identified a person of interest (pictured below) related to the death. They're asking people to call 911 if you see him or have information about his identity.

Police are also asking locals to avoid the area as officers continue to search for the man.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.