Expand / Collapse search
Flood Warning
from WED 5:54 PM EDT until THU 12:00 AM EDT, Stafford County
12
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 4:25 PM EDT until WED 7:30 PM EDT, Prince William County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 5:18 PM EDT until WED 8:30 PM EDT, Fauquier County, Prince William County, Stafford County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 4:48 PM EDT until WED 8:00 PM EDT, City of Fairfax, Fairfax County
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 7:30 PM EDT, Arlington County, City of Alexandria, Fairfax County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from WED 5:45 PM EDT until WED 6:30 PM EDT, Charles County
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 8:45 PM EDT, Prince Georges County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 5:12 PM EDT until WED 8:15 PM EDT, Montgomery County, Prince Georges County, Fairfax County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until WED 6:00 PM EDT, Anne Arundel County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 5:21 PM EDT until WED 8:30 PM EDT, Anne Arundel County, Prince Georges County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 5:45 PM EDT until WED 8:45 PM EDT, District of Columbia, Anne Arundel County, Prince Georges County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 4:57 PM EDT until WED 8:00 PM EDT, District of Columbia, Montgomery County, Prince Georges County, Arlington County, City of Alexandria, Fairfax County

Woman found dead inside Falls Church apartment

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Falls Church
FOX 5 DC

FALLS CHURCH, Va. - A homicide investigation is underway in Falls Church, after officers found a woman dead inside her apartment Wednesday afternoon. 

Image 1 of 2

 

Fairfax County police said they were dispatched to The Villages at Falls Church apartments on the 2900 block of Willston Place at 3:05 p.m. They said a small fire was found inside the apartment and extinguished by officers when they arrived.

So far, police reported that a witness described seeing a Hispanic man wearing a white hat, a light blue shirt and khaki shorts running from the scene.

Detectives have identified a person of interest (pictured below) related to the death. They're asking people to call 911 if you see him or have information about his identity.

Police are also asking locals to avoid the area as officers continue to search for the man.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.