Woman charged with murder after 81-year-old man found dead in Northeast DC home

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The Brief An 81-year-old man was found dead inside a Northeast D.C. home Sunday morning. Police said the case is domestic in nature. A 63-year-old woman has been charged with second-degree murder.



A D.C. woman has been charged with second-degree murder after an 81-year-old man was found dead inside a Northeast home, Metropolitan Police said.

What we know:

Fifth District officers were called to the 200 block of K Street Northeast at about 8:27 a.m. Sunday for a report of an unconscious person.

Officers found an adult man inside a residence with visible injuries. He was unconscious and not breathing, police said.

D.C. Fire and EMS pronounced him dead at the scene.

Victim and arrest

Police identified the victim as John Wesley Knight Jr., 81, of Northeast D.C.

Sherry Lou Sanders, 63, also of Northeast D.C., was charged with second-degree murder.

MPD said the case is domestic in nature. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine Knight’s cause of death.

What's next:

The investigation is ongoing.