What to know about the ‘No Kings’ protest in DC this weekend

The Brief Washington, D.C., and the DMV will host the third major "No Kings" march and rally on Saturday, March 28, 2026, as part of nationwide demonstrations. Local chapters of Indivisible and allied grassroots groups are organizing the event to protest Trump administration policies and highlight civil rights and democratic concerns. Hundreds of "No Kings" events are happening across the DMV this Saturday; a full list is available online.



Washington, D.C., and the surrounding DMV area are set to host the third major "No Kings" march and rally this Saturday, March 28, 2026, as part of a wave of nationwide demonstrations planned for the same day.

Event Details:

Organized locally by area chapters of Indivisible and allied grassroots groups, the event aims to draw protesters to downtown Washington and surrounding counties to oppose policies of the Trump administration and to voice broader concerns about civil rights and democratic norms.

The march will kick off at 10 a.m., with participants gathering at Memorial Circle near Arlington Cemetery, with additional access from the Blue Line or nearby parking at the Fashion Centre at Pentagon City, according to the event organizers. There is no public parking in the immediate area, but participants can be dropped off at the circle.

People take part in a "No Kings" protest in Washington, D.C., the United States, on Oct. 18, 2025. (Photo by Li Rui/Xinhua via Getty Images)

From there, the procession will head across the Memorial Bridge into Washington, D.C., passing the Lincoln Memorial and continuing on to the Washington Monument.

At the conclusion of the march, participants can walk to a downtown rally, from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

A broader movement

Big picture view:

A nationwide series of "No Kings" protests is set for March 28—over 3,000 events are scheduled.

These protests are organized by groups including Indivisible and the broader 50501 Movement, which have coordinated previous actions in June and October 2025 that drew millions of participants nationwide, including in Washington, D.C.

Other ‘No Kings’ rallies in the DMV

Dig deeper:

In addition to the main rally in downtown D.C., several other demonstrations tied to "No Kings 3" are scheduled around the DMV this Saturday.

In Arlington, Virginia, activists are organizing a march across the Memorial Bridge beginning at 10 a.m., with protesters expected to continue into West Potomac Park before joining larger crowds in the District proper, for example.

There are hundreds of "No Kings" events scheduled to take place this Saturday throughout the DMV. You can click here to find a list of all of them.