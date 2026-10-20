Wave of suspicious letters hits DC-area lawmakers, mail centers amid federal investigation

The Brief Hazmat crews cleared a suspicious package found at a Leesburg mail facility on Tuesday evening. Federal agents are probing suspicious mailings sent to election offices and D.C.-area Democrats. Lawmakers like Congressman Jamie Raskin received suspicious mailings.



Loudoun County Fire and Rescue units responded to a mail processing facility on the 16000 block of Courage Court around 5 p.m. Tuesday following a report of potential hazardous materials.

What we know:

Hazmat crews examined a package at the facility and determined it was safe. Investigators have not stated whether this incident is connected to a series of similar scares across the nation and the local region.

The response comes as the FBI and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service investigate suspicious mailings sent to election offices across the country, as well as to D.C.-area Democrats.

READ MORE | FBI, postal service investigate suspicious letters sent to election offices with DSA return address

On Monday, Democratic Congressman Suhas Subramanyam reported that a suspicious letter was delivered to his district office in Leesburg, calling the incident an act of political intimidation. Other regional lawmakers have also received suspicious mailings, including Senator Angela Alsobrooks and Representatives Steny Hoyer and Jamie Raskin.

What they're saying:

In a statement released Tuesday, Congressman Raskin addressed the situation regarding his own staff.

"This week, my District Office in Rockville received a suspicious letter similar to those received by many of my colleagues in Maryland and across the country. I’m ever grateful to our law enforcement officers for keeping my extraordinary District Office staff safe."

READ MORE | Envelopes with suspicious substance force evacuations at Maryland, Virginia congressional offices

While federal officials have not publicly shared details about the contents of the mailings, an internal email obtained by news sources warned government staff about a "white powder substance."

It's unclear whether the incident at the Leesburg mail processing facility is connected to the broader investigation or targeted at anyone specifically.