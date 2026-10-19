Rep. Subramanyam says Virginia office received envelope containing suspicious substance

U.S. Representative Suhas Subramanyam says a suspicious letter was delivered to his district office in Leesburg.

"I can confirm that my office in Leesburg received an envelope containing a suspicious substance," Subramanyam said in a statement Monday. "The office was promptly evacuated. Thank you to the Leesburg Police, Loudoun County Fire and Rescue and their Hazmat team, and the Capitol Police for your swift response. These acts of political intimidation have no place in our country."

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for the latest.

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 03: U.S. Rep. Suhas Subramanyam (D-VA) speaks to reporters after Former CEO of Apollo Global Management Leon Black declines to testify at a closed-door interview with the House Oversight Committee on Capitol Hill on Septemb Expand