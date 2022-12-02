Watch: Minnesota bull moose captured on trail cameras

The Voyageurs Wolf Project has compiled trail camera footage of a bull moose, calling it the "best-looking bull moose in the Greater Voyageurs Ecosystem."

Researchers posted the video on social media on Friday, saying the footage features the "best videos of the bull moose that decided to step in front of our cameras over the past few years."

"Moose are not common in our area, but over the past few years, we have captured quite a few bulls on camera," the social media post said.

The Voyageurs Wolf Project is a research project through the University of Minnesota aimed at furthering an understanding of wolf behavior, specifically how wolves spend their summer. The organization shares its discoveries on social media and near-daily videos and photos from its trail cameras of wolves and other animals that call Minnesota home, amassing a large and loyal group of followers.

To learn more about what the organization does and how you can support it, visit the Voyageurs Wolf Project website here.