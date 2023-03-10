Washington Capitals to honor Alexander Ovechkin's goal scoring achievement

article

The Washington Capitals announced plans to honor captain Alex Ovechkin for making history by passing Gordie Howe for second place on the National Hockey League's all-time goal scoring list.

The ceremony will be held before at Capitol One Arena before the team's game on March 21 against the Columbus Blue Jackets. During the ceremony, the man nicknamed "The Great Eight," will receive a special gift presented by the Capitals organization and players, the NHL, and the NHL Players’ Association.

In addition to the ceremony, Capitals players will wear number eight warmup jerseys, which will later be signed and auctioned off by the Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation.

200 designated fans, who are season ticket holders of the team, will also get to take part in the ceremony. They will line the player arrival hallway in Capital One Arena to welcome Ovechkin and the team to the game. The teams says that fans sitting along the glass will also take part in the festivities by being given cutouts of Ovechkin’s image to display during warmups.

The celebration of Ovi will also offer fans a chance to stop by an Ovechkin themed throne comprised of more than 802 hockey pucks on the 100-level concourse of the arena, and a photobooth featuring Ovechkin-themed props.

The team will also hand out Ovechkin bobblehead dolls to all fans in attendance.

Ovechkin made history in December, when he scored his 802nd career goal, passing Howe for second place on the NHL’s all-time goals list. Ovechkin (816) now only trails Wayne Gretzky (894) for the most goals in NHL history.

In addition to that milestone, Ovechkin holds records for the most power-play goals, most goals in road games, and most goals with the same team in NHL history. Ovechkin is also the only player in NHL history to win a Stanley Cup, a Conn Smythe, a Calder, an Art Ross, a Hart, a Ted Lindsay, and a Maurice Richard Trophy.