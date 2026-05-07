Virginia traveler from hantavirus stricken cruise ship returns home, officials say

The Brief One Virginia traveler from the hantavirus‑stricken cruise ship has returned home under public health monitoring. Health officials say the person is in good health and not showing any signs of infection. Three passengers have died and several others have been sickened in the outbreak.



The Virginia Department of Health says one Virginia traveler who was aboard a cruise ship hit by a deadly hantavirus outbreak has returned home and is under public health monitoring.

Health officials confirmed Thursday they are closely tracking the situation and remain in communication with federal partners at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The traveler "is currently in good health, not showing any signs of infection," the department said.

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This aerial picture shows a general view of the cruise ship MV Hondius stationary off the port of Praia, the capital of Cape Verde, on May 4, 2026. Strict precautionary measures including isolation are in place on a cruise ship anchored off Cape Verd Expand

To protect the individual’s privacy, no additional details are being released. Officials said they will continue coordinating with federal agencies and believe the overall risk to the public remains low.

Three passengers have died, and several others have been sickened in the outbreak, which health authorities say is linked to exposure to contaminated rodent droppings.

The MV Hondius, a Dutch vessel on a weeks‑long polar cruise, departed April 1 from Argentina for Antarctica and several remote South Atlantic islands.

The ship operator and Dutch officials said on Thursday that more than two dozen passengers from at least 12 countries disembarked on April 24 without contact tracing, nearly two weeks after the first reported death.