Virginia mother charged with homicide after 8-month-old infant drowns in bathtub

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The Brief A northern Virginia mother faces homicide and child abuse charges after her infant drowned in a bathtub. Investigators determined the baby was left unsupervised in a bathtub with water running. Rosellena Pisani was arrested and charged following the September 10 incident at a Loudoun County home.



A northern Virginia mother faces homicide, child abuse charges and child endangerment charges after her 8-month-old infant was left unattended in a running bathtub and drowned, authorities said.

Rosellena Pisani, 30, of Sterling, was arrested and charged following the September 10 incident at a Loudoun County home.

Emergency medical personnel and sheriff's deputies responded to the residence after receiving a call regarding an unresponsive infant. Investigators determined the baby had been left unsupervised in a bathtub with the water running. Three children, ranging in age from 8 months to 8 years old, were at home during the incident, according to police.

Loudoun County Sheriff Mike Chapman called the infant's death heartbreaking, saying caregivers carry a fundamental duty to protect children. He added that investigators remain committed to seeking justice in the case.

Authorities said the investigation remains active. Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact Detective Franks at (703) 777-1021.