Virginia infant dies after left in vehicle by mother during extreme heat, officials say

A 2‑month‑old died Wednesday after authorities say the infant was left inside a hot vehicle during extreme heat while the mother was at work in Fredericksburg, Virginia.

The Brief A 2‑month‑old died after being left inside a hot vehicle during extreme heat, officials say. Deputies found the infant inside a business after the mother was at work. The mother was arrested and charged with Child Endangerment and Child Abuse.



Deputies were called at 5:16 p.m. to the 3700 block of Lafayette Boulevard. When they arrived, they found the infant inside a business with the child’s mother. The child was taken to Mary Washington Hospital and pronounced dead.

According to preliminary findings, the infant had been left in a car seat inside a vehicle for an extended period of time while the mother was at work. Investigators say the vehicle was not running and the heat index was high at the time of the incident.

The child’s mother, a 42‑year‑old Stafford County woman, was arrested and charged with Child Endangerment and Child Abuse. She was taken to the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office Officials are urging caregivers to use safety reminders when transporting children, such as placing a stuffed animal or other item in the front seat as a reminder when a child is in the back.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1‑800‑928‑5822 or 1‑540‑582‑5822.