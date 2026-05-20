A verdict is expected at 3 p.m. Wednesday in the case of a Bowie police sergeant charged with attempted second‑degree murder.

The Brief A verdict is expected at 3 p.m. Wednesday in the attempted second‑degree murder case. The two‑day bench trial of Sgt. Robert Warrington concluded Tuesday in Prince George’s County. Body‑camera video shows the encounter moments before the shot was fired as the case awaits a decision.



The trial of Sgt. Robert Warrington concluded Tuesday afternoon after a two‑day bench trial in Prince George’s County. The case, which has drawn national attention for more than a year, now awaits the judge’s decision.

Verdict expected Wednesday in officer’s attempted murder trial

The charges stem from a Sept. 12, 2024, encounter along Route 50, where Warrington stopped to assist a vehicle pulled over on the shoulder. The victim, Nathaniel Richardson, previously told FOX 5 he had been reaching for a hat that blew away while he was being driven to the hospital for a hand injury.

Body‑camera video shows Richardson walking back toward the vehicle and telling Warrington they were headed to the hospital moments before a shot was fired. Warrington can be heard saying, "He had a gun," followed by repeated apologies as the occupants react in shock.

READ MORE: Trial of Bowie Police Sgt. Robert Warrington on attempted murder wraps up

Verdict expected Wednesday in officer’s attempted murder trial

Warrington’s defense argues the shooting was unintentional and that he believed Richardson was armed. Investigators say Richardson was holding a cell phone and was unarmed.

The Law Enforcement Legal Defense Fund, which is backing Warrington, maintains he should not have been criminally charged. Another driver whose vehicle was struck by a stray round has filed a civil lawsuit, which remains on hold pending the outcome of the criminal case.

A verdict is scheduled for 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Verdict expected Wednesday in officer’s attempted murder trial

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