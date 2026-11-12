Van Hollen launches bid for Senate majority leader, challenging Schumer

The Brief Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen announced his candidacy for Senate Majority Leader on Thursday, arguing that voters demanded fresh leadership in the recent midterm elections. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer pushed back on the challenge, maintaining he already holds the backing needed to retain his post after helping Democrats win a chamber majority. The matchup sets up the first contested race for Senate Democratic leader in decades, which lawmakers will decide by secret ballot in early December.



Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen entered the race to serve as Senate Majority Leader in the upcoming Congress on Thursday, initiating a rare intra-party contest against longtime Democratic leader Chuck Schumer.

"In this election, Americans called on us to unrig an economy rigged against working people & fueled by political corruption," the senator wrote on X. "To deliver, we need new leadership. This isn't about any one person – it’s about answering that call. "

Almost immediately, Schumer responded in an X post of his own saying: "I welcome any discussion about the future of our caucus and the important work ahead."

"I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished together—55 seats and counting is an amazing result—and I have the votes to continue serving as Democratic Leader," he added.

A rare leadership clash divides Senate Democrats

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The matchup marks the first contested race for the top Senate Democratic spot in decades, according to The Associated Press (AP). Behind the scenes, the question of whether to keep Schumer at the helm has split Senate Democrats.

Many members have kept their voting intentions private while weighing what takeaways to draw from the midterms, per the AP. Supporter-allies point to Schumer's heavy involvement in recruiting successful candidates and raising campaign funds throughout the cycle, noting he has already begun consulting colleagues on a legislative blueprint for 2027.

Speaking to the AP last week, Schumer projected confidence in the outcome, declaring flatly that he intends to win.

Democratic senators are scheduled to decide the leadership contest via a private, secret-ballot vote in early December.