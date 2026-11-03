Mark Warner wins fourth US Senate term, defeating Republican Bert Mizusawa in Virginia: AP

The Brief Democratic Sen. Mark Warner is the projected winner to represent Virginia in the U.S. Senate, securing a fourth six-year term, according to the Associated Press. Warner turned back a challenge from Republican Bert Mizusawa, a retired U.S. Army Major General and Silver Star recipient. First elected to the Senate in 2008 after serving as Virginia's governor, Warner will continue serving alongside fellow Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine.



Democratic Sen. Mark Warner has won re-election to the U.S. Senate, defeating Republican challenger Bert Mizusawa to secure a fourth term representing the Commonwealth of Virginia, according to the Associated Press.

The backstory:

Warner was born in Indianapolis, Indiana, in 1954. Before launching his political career, Warner worked as a staff member for former Connecticut Sen. Chris Dodd, served as chairman of the Virginia Democratic Party, and co-founded the venture capital firm that launched Nextel.

Warner entered statewide executive office in 2002, serving as the 67th governor of Virginia until 2006. He was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 2008 to succeed retiring Republican Sen. John Warner, winning subsequent re-election bids in 2014 and 2020. Since 2012, Warner has served alongside fellow Democrat and former Virginia governor Tim Kaine as the commonwealth’s two-member Senate delegation.

The other side:

Warner defended his seat against Republican challenger Bert Mizusawa, a retired U.S. Army Major General whose military service spanned 41 years and included four combat tours. Mizusawa was awarded the Silver Star for valor during his armed services career.

Beyond his military background, Mizusawa previously served as a professional staff member in the U.S. Senate, held an appointment as Deputy Under Secretary of the Army, and served as a senior advisor at the Central Intelligence Agency.